Boot Camp in the Park is holding a Girls Gone Strong Fitness fundraiser to benefit the Sawyer Road Runners on Oct. 12 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at East Cobb Park, 3322 Roswell Road in Marietta.
The event, originally scheduled for Sept. 14, is open to women, men and children of all ages.
The Sawyer Road Runners are a team of girls at Sawyer Road Elementary in Marietta that is participating in the non-profit Girls on the Run.
Boot Camp in the Park founder Heidi Morris wants to help the Title One school with expenses related to the national program that teaches girls life skills through dynamic, conversation-based lessons and running games. The program culminates with the girls being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a 5K on Nov. 17.
"This team is very special," said Morris. "Despite the challenges, they rise and give it their all. We want to help them achieve their goals."
Cost is a $10 per person. Participants should bring a water bottle and light weights.
Donations will also be made to one of their coaches, Melissa Rangel-Center, who's battling cervical cancer.
To sign up, email heidi@bootcampinthepark.org. For more information, visit girlsontherunatlanta.org.
