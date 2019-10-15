The Marietta Kiwanis Under 40 Club will have Boos & Briefs, an underwear drive for the homeless that will be distributed by Marietta-based MUST Ministries.
The event will be Oct. 31 from 4 to 10 p.m. at Glover Park Brewery, 65 Atlanta Street SE in Marietta.
The U40s are collecting donations of new underwear with tags for men, women and children in all sizes and varied styles. Participants can bring their donations to the brewery or purchase underwear via the club's Amazon Wishlist at https://amzn.to/2MgE2Ih.
There will also be a costume contest with prizes.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/394323427913867/.
