The Marietta Kiwanis Under 40 Club held Boos & Briefs, an underwear drive for the homeless, on Oct. 31 at Glover Park Brewery in Marietta.
The U40s had a goal of 1,000 pairs of underwear and collected 1,157. Most of the donations came via an Amazon Wishlist throughout the month of October, but nearly 200 pairs were collected the night of the event.
The collected underwear will be distributed by Marietta-based MUST Ministries.
Over 20 people participated in the event’s costume contest. Guest judges included Howard Cox, Shelia Manely and Matt Flournoy. Prizes were donated by Glover Park Brewery, Two Birds Taphouse, The Earl Smith Strand Theatre and HADLEYs Photography.
Prizes were awarded for Best incorporation of Underwear, Best 90s Costume and Most Marietta inspired in addition to more traditional categories.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/394323427913867.
