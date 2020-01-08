Cobb County’s next 1,000 Books B4 Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony is Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
The ceremony will feature a presentation of 1,000 B4K certificates to children for reaching the 1,000-book milestone and photo ops with Dewey, the library’s feline mascot.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org/1000B4K or 770-528-2320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.