The Cobb Library Foundation will host its annual virtual Booked for the Evening Gala on Oct. 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The evening will feature New York Times best-selling author Mark Victor Hansen, who is founder and co-author of Chicken Soup for the Soul, and Dr. Grant Rivera, honorary chair and Marietta City Schools superintendent.
Tickets and auction bids can be placed at CobbLibraryGala.givesmart.com.
