The Book Worm Bookstore, 4451 Marietta Street in Powder Springs, held a book signing on Feb. 1.
The event, hosted by store owner Susan Smelser, featured local authors Linda Michelle Trainer and Areia Cobb.
Trainer was signing copies of her Amazon Best Selling book, "Who Cares That YOU CARE: Encouragement, Hope and Self-Care Tips for Loving Yourself as You Care for Someone with Dementia." The book encourages readers to implement rest and self-care into their lives, especially as they care for others who cannot care for themselves.
Cobb was signing copies of her new children's book, "I AM 44," which focuses on the many obstacles that Barack Obama overcame to become the 44th President of the United States and teaches youth that they too can defy the odds.
For more information, visit https://thebookwormonline.com.
