Outside book drops at Cobb County Public Libraries will reopen Tuesday at all but two locations.
The book drops are the first step in the reopening phases for the libraries since the facilities closed in mid-March. Book drop service will not be available at the Switzer Library or at the Windy Hill Community Center Library.
Cobb library staff members will report to libraries Tuesday for safety training and to continue facility preparations. Staff also will begin quarantining returning items, processing hold requests and inventorying the collection.
To guard against exposure to COVID-19 potentially lingering on surfaces, returned items will be in quarantine bins for a few days before library staff members process the books, audiobooks and other items for circulation. Patrons will continue to see returned items on their accounts until they are released from quarantine and checked in.
There are no late fees on materials originally due during the library system’s closure. The due date for all checked-out materials is extended to May 31.
Upcoming reopening phases also include curbside services weekdays at seven libraries starting in June to enable patrons to pick up reserved holds. The seven include the Mountain View, East Cobb, South Cobb, West Cobb, North Cobb, Sewell Mill and Vinings libraries. The same seven libraries are tentatively scheduled to open with limited services in mid-June.
No date has been set for complete, unlimited public access to Cobb libraries.
Updates to Cobb library operations and resources will be available at www.cobbcat.org.
