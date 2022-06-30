H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center Inc. in Mableton is collecting school bookbags, backpacks and supplies through July 23.

There are two ways to donate: visit Amazon.com and order from registry/list registrant name: HOPE 2022 or visit Walmart.com gift registry name: HOPE 2022

Supplies will be shipped directly to the H.O.P.E Family Resource Center. All donations are tax-deductible.

