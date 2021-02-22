Blumsack Family Chiropractic, 3770 Due West Road in Marietta, will host a Mindfulness Meditation seminar on March 9 at 7 p.m.
The event will feature guest speaker Bill Howerton, U.S. Army, retired.
Topics covered at the seminar will include: VA sanctioned therapy; reconnecting to one’s nervous system; slowing down racing thoughts to calm the body and mind; emotional wellbeing; reducing stress with guided imagery; and relaxation by concentrating on sensory and muscle groups.
In adherence to social distancing protocols, space is limited to eight participants. A wait list will be created for additional registrants.
To RSVP, call 678-741-8993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.