Blackberry Smoke, an Atlanta-based classic and Southern rock band, is teaming up with Falcons Fury Harley Davidson to sponsor the Blackberry Smoke Ride for CURE.
The event, hosted by former Atlanta Braves player and Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine, will raise funds for CURE Childhood Cancer to advance pediatric cancer research and patient support.
The 38-mile ride will be Aug. 11 at noon starting at the Falcons Fury Harley Davidson dealership, 900 Dogwood Drive SE in Conyers, and concluding at The Battery Atlanta and PBR Atlanta, 825 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area.
Blackberry Smoke drummer Brit Turner and his family have supported CURE Childhood Cancer for several years because his daughter, Lana, was diagnosed at age three with stage IV neuroblastoma. Fortunately, she made a full recovery and is now a happy and thriving 12-year-old.
The event will also include a pre-event family picnic on Aug. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at the dealership, featuring live music and complimentary food and beverages. Glavine and his wife, Chris, will be on site to meet fans and riders. The Glavines are long-time supporters and volunteers for CURE.
Blackberry Smoke members, including brothers Brit and Richard Turner, will take part in the ride, as will the Glavines. Motorcycle officers from City of Conyers, DeKalb County, Cobb County and Atlanta Police Departments will serve as escorts for the ride. Once the ride concludes, riders and their families can enjoy live music and an afternoon on the green at The Battery and PBR Atlanta.
During the post-ride gathering at The Battery, Glavine will draw and announce winners of a raffle. The raffle items include:
- A custom Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 customized with Blackberry Smoke Ride for Cure artwork, painted by Zac Brown Customs. It also features a seat made by artist Matt Howell with Compass Leather from Mizuno baseball glove signed by Glavine and Brit Turner.
- 10 custom motorcycle helmets with Blackberry Smoke Ride for CURE artwork.
- Two Mizuno baseball gloves signed by members of Blackberry Smoke and Glavine
- A Demerbox Bluetooth Speaker with Blackberry Smoke Ride for CURE artwork.
- A custom Southern Grind Knife.
- A Blackberry Smoke autographed guitar.
- A Blackberry Smoke album set.
- A Blackberry Smoke VIP Concert Package for two.
- A signed print of “Passing the Torch” by David Uhl, signed by the artist and Glavine.
Registration for all riders and passengers for the event is $20 per ticket. Raffle tickets are $25 each. Register at www.rideforcure.org.
For more information, visit www.curechildhoodcancer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.