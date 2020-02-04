The Cobb County libraries will host a variety of free events for all ages in honor of Black History Month.
The special programs include art, dance, historical research, movies and lectures highlighting prominent and lesser known stories in the nation’s history. There will also be themed scavenger hunts throughout the month at East Cobb Library, North Cobb Regional Library and Mountain View Regional Library, and themed story times and book displays at several locations.
For a complete listing of events, visit cobbcat.org.
