The Murray Arts Center at Mount Paran Christian School in Kennesaw will host on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. the championship of the second annual Black History Bowl, presented by the Kennesaw Teen Center.
Ten teams comprised of middle school and elementary students will compete in this final round.
Teams will compete by answering a variety of black history-related questions in science, the arts, education, sports, entertainment, civil rights, politics and more in a fast-paced buzz-in style format. The Bowl seeks to raise and deepen the awareness of the vital role played by African-Americans in the history of the country. Prizes will be awarded to runners-up and winners.
The final rounds will be moderated by longtime community affairs director Jocelyn Dorsey, who retired last year after 45 years with WSB-TV. Dorsey was the first African-American news anchor in the metro Atlanta market.
CBS46 anchor Tracye Hutchins will moderate Opening Ceremonies. Other moderators include Cobb County Juvenile Judge Kareem West, Presiding Juvenile Judge Amber Patterson, Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes and Director of Community Affairs for WSB-TV Condace Pressley.
For more information, contact Kennesaw Teen Center executive director Alois Johnson at ajohnson.ktc@gmail.com or call 678-208-3179.
