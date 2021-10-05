Indian Motorcycles of Marietta, Schoolhouse Brewing and Cobb Christmas Inc. will have a Bike Night on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event, supporting Cobb Christmas, will be at Schoolhouse Brewing, 840 Franklin Court in Marietta.

Patrons are asked to bring a toy for a child between the ages of 3 to 13 or to make a monetary donation to the non-profit.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.