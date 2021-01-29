The Big Chicken Chorus is unable to deliver their Singing Valentines in person this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the gift of music can still be sent virtually.
The chorus is providing personalized videos that will feature two love songs – one sung by a quartet and another performed by Marietta’s Big Chicken Barbershop Chorus – that will be unique to every purchase. Also included is an embedded text greeting from the sender to the recipient.
Virtual Singing Valentines can be delivered any time on Feb. 12, 13 or 14 for $25. A personal photo can also be added to the video at no additional charge.
The Big Chicken Chorus is a multi-generational ensemble singing a cappella and four-part harmony, in the style of a barbershop quartet.
For more information, visit www.bigchickenchorus.org.
