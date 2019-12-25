Editor’s Note: Nell Abbott, a former weekly columnist for the MDJ, wrote this fictional story entitled “Three Christmases” as her annual Christmas Eve article for the newspaper. Abbott’s column was entitled, “Thinking Aloud.”
The First Christmas
My name is Jotham and I am a husband in deep trouble. My Anna — who doesn’t understand the ways of business — is ready to boil me in oil. But she’ll get over it. Sometimes she loses sight of the practical. A dreamer, my Anna. What does she care about the reputation of our inn?
It started with that couple; children, they were. Peasant children, at that. What inn keeper of any standing wants their sort staying with him?
“But the girl was with child!” my Anna shrieked at me when I had swung closed the doors. “I can’t believe this of you, Jotham! I can’t believe it!”
Here we are, a city crowded to the brim with families come for the census and she expects me to let the last precious rooms to these two!
“Anna, my love,” I tried to explain with such patience Jehovah must have beamed at me. “Anna, you know there’s a good chance some official, or some rabbi, may arrive at the last minute. I must save the rooms for them. What is this young couple to us? What are they to Jehovah, compared to a rabbi?”
It’s festival, that’s what’s gotten into her. All this generosity because of that legend about the oil burning eight days. Ah, me. Anna believes even that.
“But the girl was with child, Jotham!” She thinks I’m deaf, perhaps? “Suppose it were our own Esther! She was so big only days ago — suppose she had been out in this cold!”
“Suppose, suppose! Thank Jehovah our son-in-law takes better care of her! But then what can you expect … the man with this one … hardly more than a boy, did you see, Anna? How young he was?”
“I saw how handsome. With the heavens in his eyes … his love for her like angels singing in his voice! How could you — a new grandfather yourself!”
Ah, well, it isn’t the first time she’s said how could you Jotham! Nor will it be the last, I dare say!
And do you think she thanked me for offering the barn? Why, no. She has no head for business — she’d never think these people are taking up space I might need for the stock of new customers … she’d never think of that!
She’s out there now, tending the girl. In labor already. Wouldn’t you know — as if there weren’t enough confusion! Well, if you ask me, the girl’s lucky to have good, clean straw. She could’ve had to give birth in one of those filthy streets, among the booths where hawkers scream their wares and people and animals stepping over her ...
Think she’ll be grateful? ‘Course not! That’s the young these days. No respect. No gratitude. Well, well, here comes Anna — all aglow.
“She’s had a boy, Jotham. A fine, beautiful boy!”
“What’re you doing?”
“Taking this wrapper for him. It’s cold out there in your barn!”
“But you made that for our own new grandson!”
“Yes.” She stands stroking it, smiling. “Or so I thought …”
The Second Christmas
It’s been a long day and I’m too tired to have to listen to this grandbaby whine. “Will you keep an eye on little Bartholomew, Daddy?” My Ester and her husband are out somewhere, enjoying festival.
Anna doesn’t seem to mind. “He’s teething, Jotham. Babies do teeth … be patient.”
“Patient! I’m the soul of patience! Jehovah must be beaming at my patience! But I need rest. Tomorrow could be even busier than today. Maybe Bartholomew needs company — why don’t you get little Joshua to play with him?”
“Joshua is long ago asleep.”
“Ah, so you’ve been to see them — playing the grandmother!”
“Jotham, you love Joshua as much as I! Look at you, wanting him over here …”
“To keep our grandson quiet, that’s all.”
Why that mischievous smile? Must be the season. Something happens to my Anna during festival season ...
“I’ve seen you change, Jotham. It began the night you went out to the barn with me to see the newborn. And this year — I heard you telling our employee to save certain rooms for the poor … not the best rooms …”
“Anna!”
“But at least rooms! Our son-in-law’s changed too! So intense in his buying and selling — yet he offered Mary and Joseph that small dwelling at a ridiculously low fee!”
“You make too much of it! Remember — Joseph is good with his hands. Our money-crazed son-in-law will take it out in work, you know he will!”
“Oh, Jotham … it’s more than Joseph and his gifted hands. That night in the barn, while everyone stared at the child. I saw you studying that young girl, her creamy white face, eyes like amber glass with candles glowing through. I saw you, Jotham! I think you half fell in love with her.”
Ah, my Anna. I touch her hair still thick and dark but threaded here and there with gray. My Anna, I cannot tell you I saw you in that young girl’s face, and my heart felt a warmth that I had forgotten.
The baby screams again.
“Ho, well! Look there in the cabinet … a wooden toy I had Joseph carve for Bartholomew. No — no splinters! Joseph finished it smooth as glass.”
“A lovely lamb! Here Bartholomew — your grandfather has had a lamb carved for you! And another …”
“For Joshua.” Why does she smile that knowing smile? “So the boys won’t be fighting, Anna.”
“Jotham!”
“Enough of kissing! What will the baby think?”
“That we love each other, silly.”
The Third Christmas
How often on the heels of glory comes the horror? Often these days, in this land. It’s enough to make a cynic of a man.
First came the kings, on their camels, saying the star had led them. Well, our skies have been full of strange stars this year. But they claim this one is because of Joshua? Ridiculous. Wisemen — ha! Men with their heads in the clouds, men too long alone with their books and dreams!
Ho, but the gifts they brought! Nothing wrong with those? Too bad someone didn’t think the star heralded our Bartholomew’s birth, I joked to Anna. She glowered at me.
“Blasphemer! Jotham. I’ve known something special was born with this child, ever since that night in the barn. You’re just afraid to admit it — afraid of what you did — putting the Messiah in a bed of straw.”
“The Messiah! Now who’s blaspheming! Anna, you realize should curb these flights of fancy.”
“Herod doesn’t think its fancy!” My Anna’s eyes can flash, still, like exploding stars. “He questioned these kings very closely. They have warned Mary and Joseph that he means to harm Joshua. And … “Her voice breaks like a weak reed, but she stands straight, head back though I see a glistening in her lashes. “And they take the warning seriously. They’re leaving.”
“Leaving! They can’t be such fools!” I have to laugh. “Why their house is practically given to them … and this weather …” Suddenly I feel ice in every sinew. It’s too cold … too cold. Joshua will be sick. Anna, you must talk them into staying … Joseph has the cistern wheel to finish for me!”
Anna moves gently toward me, as if I’m some wild animal she might frighten off.
“Jotham, my love, we must let them go. If what the kings say is true, danger is very close.”
Dizzy, I grope for my chair. “But who will Bartholomew play with? And … and there’s the cart I made for him and Joshua … no one else will push our Bartholomew so cheerfully as Joshua. No one else makes him laugh so hard!”
“Oh, Jotham, don’t — don’t!” Anna turns away, wiping at her eyes. “I must get food and water ready for their journey.”
“We have to stop them!”
“And, when Herod’s soldiers come? What then, Jotham? Herod the maniac. Don’t you remember — you yourself told me you’d heard it in the streets — King Augustus declared it was safer to be Herod’s pigs than his sons! If he kills his own sons, Jotham …”
I must shut her out. Yes, yes, I did hear that. But Father Jehovah. Must we give them up? Like our own, they are … suddenly I remember.
“The kings’ gifts, Anna! In our safe — we can bribe Herod’s soldiers!”
“They want us to have the gifts, Mary says. Such treasures on the road — would only tempt robbers.”
“But Anna …”
Her hands lift from the bread she is wrapping. “Jotham, they don’t care about earthly gifts I think, they KNOW Joshua is the gift.”
She’s gone now with the baskets of water and food. I’ll go when Esther comes to register the guests … go tell them good-bye. Knowing Joseph, he’ll probably grin and remind me I’m keeping part of him in the timbers replaced in this old inn — and the cistern ...
But Joshua? Ah, mustn’t think of him. Be blubbering like an old woman. Like Anna. I know her imagination’s got the best of her again. Happens every festival — Jehovah knows. I should expect it!
Mary and Joseph — parents of the Messiah? No, no. Young and proud of their boy, that’s all. Natural, too. What mother doesn’t think, deep down, her son’s worthy to be a king! But our little Joshua? Old Herod won’t trouble himself with such an ordinary little boy! He’s got bigger game in mind!
Joshua. Guess we’ll never see him again. Anna and me. Oh, he might come back for the census sometime, but he’ll be so big we won’t know him. Just another face in the dirty, rowdy crowd.
Unless … unless … ah Jehovah save me! I’m getting as wild as my Anna! My impractical dreamer — Anna.
