Go the social distance on May 2 with the Bert’s Big Adventure Your Space Virtual Race.
Participants can choose a distance of one mile, a 5k or 10k to walk, run or ride in their own space and at their own pace. Everyone is also encouraged to select a superhero and to run in their honor. This could be a Bert’s Big Adventure child, a healthcare hero, someone on the frontlines or an essential worker who should be celebrated now more than ever.
All proceeds from the race will support Bert’s Big Adventure, a nonprofit organization that provides a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families.
Registration for the race is a $15 donation that benefits Bert’s Big Adventure. Cost is $5 for each additional family member or quarantine roommate.
Everyone that registers will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win one of three $500 Visa gift cards provided by Primrose School of Suwannee West.
For more information, visit BertsBigAdventure.org.
