Celebrate the new year by joining nonprofit Bert's Big Adventure for their Your Space Resolution Race on Jan. 30.
The virtual event encourages participants to walk, run or ride for a distance of 1-mile, 5K or 10K in their space and at their pace, whether that be outside or indoors on their favorite movement equipment.
Registration for the race is $25 for adults and free for children. Each adult registration includes a Bert's Big Adventure beanie, an invite to the official Your Space Virtual Race Facebook group, a downloadable race bib and a customizable finisher's certificate.
All participants must complete their challenge by midnight on Jan. 30.
All proceeds will go towards supporting the year-round programming at Bert's Big Adventure, which is a nonprofit organization that provides a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families.
For more information, visit bertsbigadventure.org/2021Resolutionrace.
