Bert’s Big Adventure has announced that they are now accepting applications and nominations for their 2023 trip.
The nonprofit organization provides an all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. Next year will the organization's 20th trip. Throughout the five-day journey, the families will receive a VIP experience, including airfare, hotel, souvenirs, private character visits, dining, all-access passes to the Walt Disney World parks, dessert and dance parties.
To qualify, children must be between the ages of 5-12, be diagnosed with a chronic or terminal illness and have never been to Walt Disney World. The family must prove financial need and live in the radio listening area of “The Bert Show,” a nationally syndicated morning radio show based in Atlanta.
Bert’s Big Adventure has taken more than 250 children and their families on this trip of a lifetime. The organization has grown to become a nationwide community, providing year-round support through various programs such as Family Reunion Adventures, the Fairy Godparent Volunteer Program and additional charitable services.
The complete application and nomination forms are now available online for the 2023 trip. There is also an option to nominate families anonymously. All applications must be submitted by Sept. 7. The selection process is not based on votes and only one nomination per child will be accepted. Families do not have to be nominated to apply. Selected families will be notified no later than Jan. 10, 2023.
