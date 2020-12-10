On Dec. 6, Bert's Big Adventure hosted their outdoor socially distanced Holiday Reunion Adventure at World Of Illumination.
Bert's Big Adventure families from the past 18 years were invited to a VIP private experience at the Candy Rush show in Marietta, which featured hundreds of interactive displays and millions of animated lights. Families enjoyed the world's largest drive-through animated light show from the safety and comfort of their vehicles.
Guests were greeted by Bert Weiss, founder of Bert's Big Adventure and host of The Bert Show, Bert's Big Adventure staff and Fairy Godparent volunteers with air hugs and waves from a distance. Before exiting the experience, costumed Star Wars characters from the 501st Georgia Garrison helped pass out presents to each family, including a gingerbread mansion, gift cards for dinner and to Amazon, and a Bert's Big Adventure's annual holiday ornament. All gifts were made possible by the donations of individual and corporate sponsors throughout the year.
Bert's Big Adventure is a nonprofit organization that provides a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. The organization hosts quarterly Reunion Adventures to strengthen its 18 years of community and friendships.
For more information, visit bertsbigadventure.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.