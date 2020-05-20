This Fourth of July, Bert’s Big Adventure will have the organization’s second Your Space Virtual Race.
The event encourages participants to walk, run or ride for a distance of 1-mile, 5K or 10K during any point in the day in their space and at their pace, whether that be outside or on a treadmill. All of the proceeds will go towards supporting the year-round programming at Bert’s Big Adventure.
Once registered, participants can download their race bibs online and share their experiences on social media by tagging Bert's Big Adventure on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Upon completing the race, participants will receive a printable finisher’s certificate to customize.
Registration is a $15 donation per person and only $5 for each additional family member or quarantine roommate. A special commemorative race day t-shirt is available to purchase for $25.
Everyone that registers will also have a chance to win prizes provided by local Atlanta companies.
Established in 2002 by Bert Weiss, host of the nationally syndicated morning radio show - "The Bert Show,” Bert's Big
Adventure is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to
Walt Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families.
For more information, visit BertsBigAdventure.org.
