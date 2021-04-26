On April 18, Bert's Big Adventure hosted their outdoor socially distanced Spring Reunion Adventure at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse in Sandy Springs.
Guests were greeted with air hugs and waves by Bert Weiss, founder of Bert's Big Adventure and host of The Bert Show, the Bert's Big Adventure staff and Fairy Godparent volunteers. Families enjoyed a sunset concert by The A-Town A-List, complete with a dance party and individually bagged meals from Jersey Mike's Subs for dinner before a private showing of Monsters, Inc. on the drive-in movie screen.
Bert's Big Adventure is a nonprofit organization that provides a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. The organization hosts quarterly Reunion Adventures, also known as family reunions, to further strengthen its 19 years of community and friendships.
