Bert’s Big Adventure, a nonprofit that provides an all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families, announced they are now accepting applications and nominations for their 2022 trip.
Throughout the entire trip, these families will receive a VIP experience, including airfare, hotel, souvenirs, private character visits and dining, all-access passes to the Walt Disney World parks, dessert parties and more.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be opening applications and welcoming a new group of deserving children and their families to our growing Bert’s Big Adventure family,” said Bert’s Big Adventure founder and host of “The Bert Show,” Bert Weiss. “We can’t wait to treat them like VIPs throughout the entire five-day trip and continue that support them through our year-round programming.”
To qualify, children must be between the ages of 5 and 12, be diagnosed with a chronic or terminal illness, and have never been to Walt Disney World. The family must prove financial need and live in the radio listening area of “The Bert Show,” a nationally syndicated morning radio show based in Atlanta.
Bert’s Big Adventure has taken more than 230 children and their families on this trip of a lifetime. The organization has grown to become a support system nationwide, providing year-round support through various programs such as Family Reunion Adventures, the Fairy Godparent Volunteer Program and additional charitable services.
The complete application and nomination forms are now available online for the 2022 trip. There is also an option to nominate families anonymously. All applications must be submitted by Sept. 10, 2021. Families who are selected will be notified no later than Jan. 10, 2022.
For more information, visit bertsbigadventure.org/nominate-a-child-or-apply.
