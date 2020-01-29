ATLANTA — Bert’s Big Adventure, a nonproﬁt organization that provides an all-expenses-paid, ﬁve-day journey to Walt Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families, recently announced that this February, the organization will be embarking on their 18th annual trip to Walt Disney World. After careful consideration as well as sorting through hundreds of applications, the Bert’s Big Adventure selection committee has chosen 13 children and their families to be a part of this year’s trip.
The 2020 Bert’s Big Adventure recipients from Georgia include:
♦ Charlie M., age 6, of Winder, Ga.
♦ Kiki T., age 6, of Decatur, Ga.
♦ Lane C., age 10, of Breman, Ga.
♦ Eli B., age 7, of Temple, Ga.
♦ Lily H., age 7, of Carrollton, Ga.
♦ Jimmy O., age 5, of Canton, Ga.
♦ Maylee H., age 8, of LaGrange, Ga.
♦ Kade B., age 5, of Temple, Ga.
♦ Sam V., age 8, of Cumming, Ga.
♦ Yael M., age 10, of Douglasville, Ga.
“It is such an honor to welcome these amazing kids and their families to Bert’s Big Adventure,” said Bert Weiss, Bert’s Big Adventure founder and host of “The Bert Show.” “The trip will be an adventure they will never forget, and we are so excited to be sharing this truly magical experience with them!”
To qualify for Bert’s Big Adventure, a child must be between the ages of 5-12 years old and live in “The Bert Show” radio listening area, prove ﬁnancial need and have never been to Walt Disney World. To date, Bert’s Big Adventure has served more than 230 children and their families through its trip to Disney, Fairy Godparent Volunteer Program and Reunion Adventures.
For more information on Bert’s Big Adventure’s 2020 trip or to make a donation, visit www.bertsbigadventure.org.
