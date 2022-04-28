Berkadia staff, our future homeowner, and volunteers from Herc Rentals and Holy Innocents' Episcopal School Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, hammered the first nails and raised the walls on the Pine Street home in Austell over the weekend. Pictured with volunteers are future homeowner Brittany and her four children.
Special
Volunteers with future homeowner Britany in the middle raise the first wall.
Special
Future homeowner Brittany hammers the first nail of her Habitat home in Austell.
Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta welcomes back Berkadia, a Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group company, as a full house sponsor again on this year’s two-story build.
Volunteers from additional partners Herc Rentals and students from Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School raised the first walls on April 23 on Pine Street in Austell.
The future homeowner is Brittany Neal, a single mother of four, has worked as the activities/life enrichment director at an assisted living facility for the past two and a half years. Due to the ever-increasing cost of rent, Neal simply cannot afford to continue maintaining a decent place to live for her and her children. Owning a Habitat home will give her the opportunity to provide a safe, home for her family and be affordable for them.
“Our experience last year working with Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta to provide a home for the Tanchez family was truly life-changing, and we are so excited and grateful to be back at it again,” said Paul Vetter, Berkadia Senior Managing Director. “The work that Habitat for Humanity is doing to help Atlanta families thrive is so important, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”
