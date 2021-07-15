Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta announced that Berkadia, a Berkshire Hathaway and Jefferies Financial Group company, is a new house sponsor.
Berkadia will sponsor the entire build, and its volunteers and Habitat staff will raise the first walls on July 17 on Austell Avenue for the Tanchez family.
Future homeowner, Gabriela Tanchez, is a single mother to 11-year-old Joseph. She immigrated from Guatemala to Louisiana with her parents at age four, and later moved to Georgia to attend cosmetology school and pursue a career as a hairdresser. Last year, Gabriela and her son were living in an apartment and their lease ended at the beginning of the pandemic. They were unable to renew or find another available apartment, and since that time, have been living in her father's town home, with many of their belongings also in their car.
Gabriela worked hard to qualify for a Habitat home so that she and Joseph could finally have a permanent home. Gabriela says she is overjoyed to earn and own “a true home they can share and celebrate with family and friends.”
In 2020, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta embarked on its first Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative in Austell. In 2021, the non-profit built and dedicated its first two-story house.
Since its humble founding in the basement of a local church 35 years ago, the affiliate has built, renovated or repaired more than 600 homes in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties.
