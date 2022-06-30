Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta raised more than $100,000 for its home-building endeavors at a benefit concert this week, the organization said.

Concert-goers flocked to the 18th hole of Atlanta Country Club in east Cobb where, just a few feet from the water, they were treated to songs and stories, according to a news release.

Performers included Edwin McCain, Marc Broussard, and Emerson Hart of the alternative rock band Tonic. 

Proceeds from the event will go toward helping to build homes in Cobb County, the group said.

