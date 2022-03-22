Do you need hunter education before heading out in pursuit of a gobbler?
You have options! Hunters in need of the Georgia hunter education course can choose to go completely online or attend a classroom course, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“In 2021, over 16,000 people completed the Georgia hunter education course – either online or in a classroom,” said Jennifer Pittman, statewide hunter education administrator with the Wildlife Resources Division. “Offering both classroom and online options give students the choice about what works best with their schedules, especially those with time constraints.”
The five available online courses each require a fee, from $19.95 to $29, but all are “pass or don’t pay” courses. Fees for these courses are charged by and collected by the independent course developer. The DNR classroom course is free of charge.
Completion of a hunter education course is required for any person born on or after Jan. 1, 1961, who:
purchases a season hunting license in Georgia.
is at least 12 years old and hunts without adult supervision.
hunts big game - deer, turkey or bear - on a wildlife management area.
The only exceptions include any person who:
purchases a short-term hunting license, i.e. anything less than annual duration, as opposed to a season license.
is hunting on his or her own land, or is a dependent hunting on land of his or her parents or legal guardians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.