Fetch Park, a full-service dog park bar at 520 Daniel Street in Atlanta, will host the Great Pumpkin Roadshow on Oct. 12 from 5 to 11 p.m.
The event benefits Marietta-based national nonprofit Enduring Hearts, whose mission is to fund research that increases the longevity pediatric heart transplants, improves quality of life for transplant recipients and eliminates pediatric heart diseases that may result in a transplant.
This is the first time Seattle-based Elysian Brewing Company has brought their Great Pumpkin Beer Festival on the road. The event has sold out on the West Coast for 14 years.
Participants can try pumpkin beer samples from some of the best breweries around, a dog pumpkin costume contest and a live pumpkin pie eating contest.
Tickets are $30 for 12 beer samples, $30 to rebuy 12 more beer samples. A Dog Day pass for non-Fetch Park members is $14.
All dogs must be friendly and social to enter the park. Dogs that are eight months or older must be spayed or neutered. For those visiting the park with their dog for the first time, proof of vaccination for DHLPP including lepto, bordetella and rabies need to be provided.
For more information about Fetch Park's requirements, visit https://fetchparkatl.com/faqs/. For tickets to the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/great-pumpkin-roadshow-tickets-73518342341?aff=ebdssbeac.
