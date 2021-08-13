The Gritters Knitters meets 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays at Gritters Library, 800 Shaw Park Road in Marietta.
All skill levels are welcome. Participants can bring their self-contained craft and enjoy social chats with neighbors. Children ages 10 and up are welcome to participate in this adult program.
For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/library or call 770-528-2524.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.