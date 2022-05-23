Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will observe its 158th battle anniversary June 25-26.

Events include artillery and infantry demonstrations, guided hikes, Cheatham Hill living history walks, military camps and children’s games and activities.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 25 and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 26. The majority of programming and demonstrations will be held in the vicinity of

the Visitor Center, Pigeon Hill and at Cheatham Hill. Activities are free of charge and open to the public. Park entrance fees will still be observed.

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/kemo or call 770-427-4686, ext. 0.

