The 155th anniversary of the Battle of Allatoona Pass will feature a battlefield tour on Saturday at 2 p.m. with local Civil War historian Michael K. Shaffer.
The event will also feature artillery demonstrations and other free activities.
To reach the site, participants can take I-75 to Exit 283 (Emerson/Allatoona Road) in Bartow County and proceed east on Old Allatoona Road for half a mile to the parking lot on the left.
For more information, call 770-975-0055.
