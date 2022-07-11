Piedmont Injury Law will present BASSH! 2022 Business Association Summer Showdown on July 15 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Swift Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw.

Participants can compete for the championship with their business group. There will be food and drinks, entertainment and giveaways.

Admission is free. Donations will be accepted on behalf of Tommy Nobis Center. To register, visit piedmontinjurylaw.com.

