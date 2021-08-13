The City of Kennesaw’s Department of Parks & Recreation will host a one-day event for dogs to end the season at the Swift-Cantrell Park's Splash Pad, located at 3140 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw.
On Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the Splash Pad at Swift-Cantrell Park will be open for dogs only to splash around and play for “Bark in the Park.” Admission is $2 per dog, with a 25 dog capacity limit in the Splash Pad at one time. Parks & Rec staff, as well as vendors and sponsors, will be onsite from 4 to 8 p.m. with music and giveaways.
The rules of the Frank Boone Dog Park, located at Swift-Cantrell Park, will apply for the Bark in the Park event.
The event is sponsored by Kennesaw Pediatrics, with support from All American Gutter Protection and School of Rock West Cobb.
For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
