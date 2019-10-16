The Bahá’is of Cobb County West will have on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. a Celebration of the Bicentenary of the birth of The Báb.
October 2019 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of the foreunner and herald of the Bahá’í Faith - The Báb, whose ministry paved the way for the appearance of Bahá'u'lláh.
The event will be held at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw. It will feature music, a screening of "Dawn of a New Light" and fellowship. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Paulette Trail at 404-862-4826.
