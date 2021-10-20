Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, which has a location in Smyrna at 2995 Atlanta Road, will have free food to veterans and active duty military professionals dining in on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The restaurant is offering its All-American Burger with choice of cheese and a basic side for free. Proof of service is required.

For more information, visit https://baddaddysburgerbar.com.

