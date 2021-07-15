Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will have a Back to School Bash event in Center Court on July 31 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The event will have special appearances from Spider Dude, Captain USA and Wonder Girl. There will also be goody bags, door prizes, entertainment, vendor and retailer tables.
