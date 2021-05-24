The Town Center Community Alliance, the non-profit arm of the Town Center Community Improvement District, installed on May 13 its first educational exhibit, “Mechanics in Motion,” at Aviation Park in Kennesaw.
Located adjacent to Cobb County International Airport - McCollum Field, the exhibit aims to demystify the science of flight using an interdisciplinary and interactive approach. The exhibit was curated and designed by Kennesaw State University Department of Museums, Archives and Rare Books and is the first educational installation of the Taking to the Skies program, which already includes public art and a 1964 Beechcraft Musketeer aircraft display.
Encircling the park’s aircraft display, “Mechanics in Motion” is a permanent installation with eight panels describing aspects of flight, aircraft design and materials. The exhibit is curated to meet Georgia Standards of Excellence in both science and social studies, creating numerous opportunities for the use of Aviation Park as a free field trip destination.
The exhibit also includes digital content, curriculum and teacher’s guides, which can be used by school districts, home schooling individuals or any visitors to the park.
For more information, visit https://www.towncentercid.com/alliance/alliance-programs/.
