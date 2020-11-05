The Aviation History & Technology Center, 555 Perrin Road in Marietta, will have a Veteran Appreciation Celebration on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.
The event will feature casual food, conversation and a veteran-themed variety show. Gates will open for vehicle and aircraft viewing at noon, the ceremony will be at 1:30 p.m., the variety show and music will be at 2:30 p.m. and at dusk will be a veteran celebration movie. Admission is free.
Due to the expected size of the crowd and the age range of those in attendance, masks will be required to gain entry into the museum grounds. Masks, combined with social distancing in an open-air environment will help to protect those who are most susceptible.
For more information, visit https://ahtc360.org/.
