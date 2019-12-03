Avery Gallery, 390 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have a book signing Dec. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Dec. 14 from 2 to 5 p.m. with the authors of "Yankee Hotel, a Story of Andersonville."
Brad Quinlan, a multi-book author and renowned Civil War historian, and Mark Stibitz along with other historians take readers through the stories from the prisoner and guard letters and the history of the Andersonville Prison. During the short 14 months that Andersonville Prison was open - February 1864 to April 1865 - almost 13,000 prisoners and nearly 300 prison guards died.
The event will also feature a rare hand-painted photograph of a Union prisoner from Andersonville, restored and framed by Avery Gallery and other relics from the prison.
Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the gallery or at the church across Olive Street.
For more information, call 770-427-2459 or visit www.averygallery.com.
