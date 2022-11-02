Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta, is teaming up with Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta to donate all ticket proceeds generated from this season’s Experiences with Santa and Storytime with Santa, happening Dec. 1-23.
Tickets for the popular events will go on sale Nov. 8 at 9 a.m.
AEC’s charitable holiday happenings include:
Letters to Santa on Dec. 1 at 4 and 5 p.m. Secure the biggest wishes on one's list by writing a letter and hand-delivering it to Santa himself. Tickets are $15 and cover the cost for one child and one adult.
Christmas Crafts with Santa will be Dec. 8 at 4 and 5 p.m. Experience a guided painting class and create a custom work of art alongside Santa while enjoying sweet treats and special visits. Tickets are $15 and cover the cost for one child and one adult.
Canvases + Cocoa on Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. The event is for ages 21 and up. Sip on spiked hot cocoa while painting a festive masterpiece, guided by a local artist. Tickets are $15 per person and include all supplies.
Milk + Cookies on Dec. 22 at 4 and 5 p.m. Enjoy jolly Old Saint Nick’s favorite holiday treat while spending quality time with him and Mrs. Claus. Tickets are $15 and cover the cost for one child and one adult.
Storytime with Santa is Dec. 2, 9, 16, and 23 at 4 and 5 p.m. Gather around for holiday stories read by Santa inside Pottery Barn. Write wish lists, create special crafts, and bring a camera for festive photo opportunities. This event is recommended for children ages 3-7. Tickets are $12 and cover the cost for one child and one adult.
Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta will participate in each event, offering more information on the organization’s mission and how to get involved.
