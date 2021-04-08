The Avenue East Cobb, 4475 Roswell Road in Marietta, will have its Outdoor Summer Movie Series begin on April 29.
The series will start with a Throwback Thursday - the 20th anniversary of Shrek. Participants can arrive early for photos with Shrek, movie trivia, a DJ, a balloon artist and a caricature artist.
Space is limited. Reservations are required.
Walk-In Spaces and Drive-In Space will be available. Tickets are $15 per family through Eventbrite at https://aec-april.eventbrite.com or www.avenueeastcobb.com/events.
All proceeds from the April movie benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
