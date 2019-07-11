Author Mark Hughes will sign copies of his new book, “Confederate Soldiers in the American Civil War,” at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. The book offers a complete guide for Civil War history enthusiasts of all ages. The event will take place Sunday, July 21 at 1 p.m.
Using a format similar to his work “The New Civil War Handbook,” Hughes employs more than 200 photographs coupled with clear and concise prose broken down into short, easy to understand chapters.
Coverage includes life in the camp, weapons, battles, technology, hospitals, prisons, the naval war, artillery, uniforms and more. Hughes discusses African American and Native American participation in the war, and the war’s effect on civilians — women in particular.
Also included is a timeline of the war, dozens of quotations from Confederate soldiers, a complete glossary and an extensive list of Civil War sites around the country, including contact and website information.
As a reference, Hughes includes a helpful chapter detailing the Civil War on the internet, listing some of the most comprehensive and popular blogs and websites. He completes his work with a gallery of photographs and the stories of more than 80 Confederate soldiers. For more information, visit www.savasbeatie.com/confederate-soldiers-in-the-american-civil-war-facts-and-photos-for-readers-of-all-ages.
Hughes is an electronics instructor widely recognized as an expert on Civil War cemeteries. He has written several books, including “Bivouac of the Dead,” “The Unpublished Roll of Honor,” and “Confederate Cemeteries (2 vols.).” Mark, his wife Patty and their daughter Anna Grace live on the family farm near Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is at 900 Kennesaw Mountain Dr. NW, Kennesaw, 30152. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/kemo/index.htm.
