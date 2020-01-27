Author Steve Davis will discuss his new book, "100 Significant Civil War Photographs–Atlanta Campaign" at the Bartow History Museum in Cartersville on Thursday at 7p.m.
The program is free for members and included in the price of admission to the museum for non-members. A book signing will follow.
Davis is also the author of several other books on the Civil War and of over 100 scholarly articles. His work has recently been featured in Civil War Times Illustrated and America’s Civil War. He serves as book review editor for Civil War News, the monthly national newspaper for enthusiasts, and contributes a regular column, “Critic’s Corner.”
He is also a popular speaker to Civil War Round Tables and historical societies around the country. He has given talks at the annual meeting of the American Civil War Round Table (UK) in London.
For more information, visit www.bartowhistorymuseum.org.
