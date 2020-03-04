Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive NW in Kennesaw, will have a book signing on March 28 at 2 p.m.
Author Steve Norder will be signing copies of his new book, "Lincoln Takes Command: The Campaign to Seize Norfolk and the Destruction of the CSS Virginia."
During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln and two cabinet secretaries boarded a treasury department ship to sail to Union-held Fort Monroe in Hampton Roads, Virginia. The trip resulted in the first and only time in the country's history that a sitting president took direct control of military forces, both Army and Navy, to wage a campaign with wide-ranging consequences. This little-known slice of the war is the subject of Norder's book.
For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/kemo/index.htm.
