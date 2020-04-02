Emanuel L. McCullough, an Alabama native raised in Atlanta, recently released "The Best Is Yet to Come: Vol 1: A Soul Is A Terrible Thing To Waste" on Amazon.com.
The book is an in depth breakdown of the author's "The Best Is Yet To Come Inspirational Poetry" book that was written years ago. Filled with metaphors and analogies, the book describes what it's like doing the wrong thing and ending up living the wrong life. It also describes what it would be like after one takes the proper steps and consults God for forgiveness, corrective behavior and restoration.
