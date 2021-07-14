Austell resident James C. Birdsong, Jr., a member of the famed Birdsong family, vocalist, motivational speaker, author and award-winning figure in the Gospel music industry, has been nominated as a finalist in the 8th annual Kingdom Image Awards.
A native of Richmond, California, Birdsong is a nominee for Influencer of the Year. The ceremony will be held during the KIA Weekend from Oct. 7-9 at the historic Lincoln Theatre in Columbus, Ohio.
“This is truly a blessing and honor to be considered as a finalist for the Kingdom Image Awards,” said Birdsong. "I look forward to joining my fellow nominees, industry colleagues, fans and supporters of Gospel music at this historic occasion in Columbus.”
Birdsong, 41, was recently honored with the Born to Serve Award during a virtual ceremony for the 2021 GAMA Awards on last month by the Gospel Artist Music Association in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. In addition to his latest accolades, he was bestowed an honorary Doctor of Sacred Letters degree from New Covenant International Bible College in Columbia, South Carolina. This is his second honorary doctorate degree in 2021.
Public voting for the finalists is open now and will continue until Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m. To submit your vote, visit to www.kingdomimageawards.com/vote. Voting is unrestricted.
