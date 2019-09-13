Austell resident James C. Birdsong, Jr., author of the inspirational memoir, “The Best is Yet to Come: A Testimony of One Young Man’s Redemption,” has been named a Marquis Who’s Who Top Artist by Marquis Who’s Who in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. Birdsong is also a two-time Who’s Who in America listee and recipient of the 2019 Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Marquis Who’s Who Top Artists selection process is a comprehensive and detailed attempt to produce a list of professionals that have demonstrated achievement in the field of fine art. Birdsong is being recognized for his accomplishments in the gospel music industry as an aspiring vocalist, songwriter and business professional in this genre of music.
“To be honest, I was not expecting this recognition as a Marquis Who’s Who Top Artist. God has truly blessed me to accomplish so much as a young person in the millennium generation. This is truly an everlasting legacy,” the 39-year-old author and vocalist said. “I appreciate the Marquis Who’s Who selection committee and staff for their consideration. To God be the glory for the things He is doing.”
While living in Fairfield, Birdsong became a respected leader in the community and considered by his peers as “the Pastor of Fairfield High School” as a student. He moved to Atlanta in 2005 and enrolled at Beulah Heights University. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Education in 2010. Along the way, Birdsong has taken graduate courses in business and leadership. He has been a resident of Cobb County since 2015.
To learn more about Birdsong, visit www.jamescbirdsongjr.com.
