James C. Birdsong, Jr. of Austell, a member of the famed Birdsong family, gospel vocalist, songwriter, national published author and recipient of the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement and Marquis Who’s Who Top Artist Award, recently received his first nomination for the Gulf Coast Gospel Music Awards.
A native of Richmond, California, Birdsong is nominated for Kingdom Influencer of the Year. The 4th annual Gulf Coast Gospel Music Awards is scheduled to be held on Sept. 26 at Pentecostals of the Gulf Coast Church in Biloxi, Mississippi.
“I am very excited and honored about this nomination in the Gospel music industry,” said Birdsong. “This is special to me for two reasons, First, it my first major award nomination on the national stage. Secondly, this is the first Gospel music industry award nomination in my family.”
Public voting for the 2020 nominees is now open at www.gcgma.com/vote until Saturday, June 6 in all 19 categories, including National Artist of the Year. Founded by award-winning Gospel recording artist, LeKeisha Cotten, the Gulf Coast Gospel Music Awards is the first of its kind on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
