Austell resident, national published author, gospel vocalist and Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award recipient James C. Birdsong, Jr. will make his first live radio appearance for 2020 on Kingdom Shakers, a popular radio broadcast in Barbados.
The interview is scheduled for Jan. 22 at 9:30 a.m. EST on Life 97.5 FM. The interview can be accessed at http://life975.com/KingdomShakers.aspx. Hosted by Barbadian radio personality and gospel artist Kristojay Paul, this is the first media coverage in the Caribbean islands for the Richmond, California native and member of the famed Birdsong family.
“This is another avenue God has allowed me to share my story of overcoming and redemption on a global platform,” said Birdsong. “We have embraced a New Year and decade for this season. For the record, I have never visited Barbados or any of the Caribbean islands. I am blessed to have support in the Caribbean islands, and plan to do an itinerary there in the near future.”
Birdsong is the author of "The Best is Yet to Come: A Testimony of One Young Man’s Redemption." He has received numerous awards and 36 proclamations from various elected officials locally and nationally. Last year, Birdsong received the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, the highest recognition in the state of Georgia, and a commendation from Gov. Brian Kemp. He has also made appearances on media platforms in television, radio and print publications, including the Cornerstone Television Network, Atlanta Live, Babbie’s House, Preach the Word Network TV, WIGO 1570 AM, WAEC Love 860 AM, Positively Gospel, the Los Angeles Sentinel and much more.
An accomplished listee in Marquis Who’s Who in America, Birdsong will be featured in the 2020 73rd Edition scheduled for publication later this year. He was named Marquis Who’s Who Top Artist for his contributions in the gospel music industry and entertainment arena.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/jamescbirdsongjr, www.instagram.com/jamescbirdsongjr or www.twitter.com/TheRealJBOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.