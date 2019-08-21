The Austell Labor Day Festival will be Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in downtown Austell.
The event, which will be spread across the downtown business district, will feature a parade, vendors, live music and a fireworks finale.
The parade will start at Collier Park at 10 a.m. The route will go to Jefferson and Love Streets where the downtown square will be blocked off for live music and vendors. At 7 p.m. there will be a concert at Collier Park with Nosweat Atlanta followed by the fireworks at 9 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2308327402735513/.
